Community House to Host Fourth Annual ParkArt

The Community House will be hosting ParkArt in Birmingham's Shain Park on Thursday, June 22 from 5 pm to 8 pm. Admission is free and crafts are $5. Wristbands are $20 and offer unlimited activities. They can be purchased in advance at www.communityhouse.com.

The event is known to draw a crowd, with hundreds of families coming out to craft last year. This year, art activities include Puppet Making, Fidget Spinners, Bookmark Craft, Slime Station, Photography, Spin Art, Storybook Art, and much more! The event also includes performances by The Community House Dance Academy. Watch in the video player above as we crafted fidget spinners this morning.

For more information on the event, contact The Community House at 380 South Bates Street, Birmingham, 248-644-5832.

