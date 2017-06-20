Celebrate the City at Hour's Best of Detroit Party

-

Join Hour Detroit in celebration at their 12th annual Best of Detroit Party from 7 pm to midnight on Friday, June 23rd at Joe Louis Arena. The evening will feature more than 30 of metro Detroit's best restaurants and bars, selected by Hour Detroit readers in their 18th annual Best of Detroit poll.

Watch as Director of Operations at The Whitney, Dave Duey, creates a magical dessert on theme with the event this morning in the video player above.

This year's honorees participating in the Best of Detroit Party include: Ashe Coffee, Beyond Juicery + Eatery, Bistro 82, Buddy's Pizza, Café Cortina, Donut Bar + Coffee, Griffin Claw Brewing Company, Love & Buttercream, The Morrie, Social Kitchen and Bar, Taste Love Cupcakes, Toast, Vince & Joe's Gourmet Market, Vivio's, Wright & Company, Zoup! and more.



Guests will also enjoy live entertainment from the "Master of the Stage," Ben Sharkey.

Tickets are $100 for general admission and $175 for VIP access.Tickets are available for purchase at www.hourdetroit.com. Guests must be 21 or older to enter.