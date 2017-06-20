Have Fun in the Sun at the Taylor Summer Festival

- The Taylor Summer Festival will take place this year at Heritage Park on the weekend of Friday, June 23rd. The multi-day event will feature a concert, carnival rides, fireworks and free kids activities throughout. VIP tickets are available online, which Include a prime seat, dinner catered by Whiskeys on the Water and two beers for only $35.

General admission tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Watch as Chef Matt Mucha from the VIP caterer whips up Mac and Cheese for us this morning in the video player above.

CLICK HERE FOR THE RECIPE

Learn more about the festival and purchase tickets at http://www.cityoftaylor.com/437/Taylor-Summer-Festival.