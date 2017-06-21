ICEE celebrates 50th annivesary with new flavors

Posted: Jun 21 2017 11:46AM EDT

Updated: Jun 21 2017 03:31PM EDT

(WJBK) - The ICEE Company is celebrating its 50th anniversary with some new tastes.

To properly celebrate, they're debuting new flavors throughout the year, including:

  • Mango Strawberry
  • Fanta Sour Grape
  • Lemonade
  • Mango Chili Lime
  • Dragon Fruit
  • Strawberry Lemonade
  • Laffy Taffy

They'll also have new golden spoonstraws and limited-edition cups.

There have been about 150 ICEE flavors since the company began, with one of the most unusual flavors being Buttered Popcorn.

Joining FOX 2 to talk about the iconic company is Michael Bailey, regional brand manager for the ICEE Company.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes Advertiser Stories