ICEE celebrates 50th annivesary with new flavors

- The ICEE Company is celebrating its 50th anniversary with some new tastes.

To properly celebrate, they're debuting new flavors throughout the year, including:

Mango Strawberry

Fanta Sour Grape

Lemonade

Mango Chili Lime

Dragon Fruit

Strawberry Lemonade

Laffy Taffy

They'll also have new golden spoonstraws and limited-edition cups.

There have been about 150 ICEE flavors since the company began, with one of the most unusual flavors being Buttered Popcorn.

Joining FOX 2 to talk about the iconic company is Michael Bailey, regional brand manager for the ICEE Company.