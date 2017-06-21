ICEE celebrates 50th annivesary with new flavors
(WJBK) - The ICEE Company is celebrating its 50th anniversary with some new tastes.
To properly celebrate, they're debuting new flavors throughout the year, including:
- Mango Strawberry
- Fanta Sour Grape
- Lemonade
- Mango Chili Lime
- Dragon Fruit
- Strawberry Lemonade
- Laffy Taffy
They'll also have new golden spoonstraws and limited-edition cups.
There have been about 150 ICEE flavors since the company began, with one of the most unusual flavors being Buttered Popcorn.
Joining FOX 2 to talk about the iconic company is Michael Bailey, regional brand manager for the ICEE Company.