Ways to recharge your mood this summer

- Depression, anxiety and mood disorders are common for many, especially for us Michiganders coming out of the long, dark winter. The summer months can be a great time to recharge mentally and physically.

Grace Derocha, a registered dietitian with Blue Cross Blue Shield, joined us on The Nine to give us a few tricks.

MAKE A SUMMER BUCKET LIST

You can do this on your own, or as a family. Make a bucket list of things to do this summer, such as going to the zoo, planting a garden or going on a road trip. You can plan together as a family and it gives everyone something to look forward to.

PUT DOWN THE PHONE

Grace brought in a bright basket labeled "cellphones here." Grace says at her home, cellphones go in a drawer when everyone gets home from work. That helps to stay focused on being with the kids, or on housework that needs to get done.

"If you have a girl's night in, or a little party, sometimes it's nice to make your friends put their cellphones away," she suggests, too. "Take a little time to engage with your friends."

READ A BOOK

People nowadays don't read as much as we consume a lot of information online. Reading a book outside in the sun is a great mood refresher.

TREAT YOURSELF AT HOME

Why not treat yourself to a spa day at home? Light some candles, get creative and relax with one of the adult coloring books. Treat yourself to a face mask.

RECHARGE YOUR BODY WITH FOOD

Grace brought in a variety of coloful foods that give us the right antioxidants to get rid of toxins in the body to help us destress. Dark chocolate is a good de-stresser, too. Crunchy things are also known to relax your jaw while you're chewing.

Foods that have a lot of water, such as cucumbers, cherries and watermelon also help keep you hydrated on the hot summer days.

GET OUTSIDE

It can be as simple as heading to the backyard to play a lawn game with your friends or family.