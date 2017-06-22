Adopt-a-Shelter-Cat this June with Pet Supplies Plus!

-

June is National Adopt-a-Shelter-Cat Month. Each year, 3.4 million cats enter animal shelters nationwide and less than 40 percent are adopted and nearly half are euthanized.

Pet Supplies Plus is combating these statistics by making it simple to find a new furry friend. They will be hosting in-store cat adoption events at participating locations across the country throughout this month, and they will be helping new cat owners and their pets by giving out important information, food discounts and pet care tips. See the video player above for the tips Pet Supplies Plus shared this morning.

Visit participating Pet Supplies Plus locations to adopt a shelter cat of your own!

