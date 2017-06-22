Fairy Tale Festival Returns to Grosse Pointe Shores

-

Fairy Tale Festival will be returning this weekend at Edsel & Eleanor Ford House in Grosse Pointe Shores on Saturday, June 24.

This year's theme is King Arthur and Knights of the Round Table, and will feature authentic, historic sword fighting. The sword-fighters joined us this morning on The Nine for a look at what's to come on Saturday! Watch in the video player above.

The Fairy Tale Festival runs from 10 am to 2 pm. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door. Children under 2 are free. For a complete schedule of events for the day and to purchase tickets, visit www.fordhouse.org.