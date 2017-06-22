Shimmer on the River with Detroit RiverFront Conservancy

- Shimmer on the River will return to its downtown shore this Thursday, June 22nd for the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy's largest annual fundraiser.

The gala event will transform the riverfront into a family fun fair and carnival featuring a private concert by The Temptations Review. See the video player above for more details on the event.

The evening will include music, performance art, gourmet bites, traditional festival food and free carnival games and rides with GM River Days serving as a backdrop. VIP tickets for the event are available, and include a pre-event cocktail reception. General Admission tickets are $150 each with admission at 6 pm. Each GA ticket includes admission for two children, ages 12-and-under. Tickets for Shimmer on the River may be purchased by calling 313.566.8248 or online at www.DetroitRiverfront.org/ShimmerontheRiver.