- Chef Cari drove in this morning to show off her street eats. The executive chef owns Chef Cari Kosher Catering and started it 13 years ago. She and her husband own the first and only kosher food truck in Michigan. See the video player above to watch as Chef Cari brought her street eats talent to the Nine this morning.

The best part is, everything is made from scratch!

Chef Cari's street eats can be found in Campus Martius, Spirit Plaza, Esplanade, Eastern Market, Oakland County suburbs, Ann Arbor and in Toledo!

Learn more at www.chefcari.com and https://m.facebook.com/chefcaristreeteats/

