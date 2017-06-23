Garden Fresh Gourmet celebrity softball game July 8

- The Garden Fresh Gourmet Celebrity Softball Game is an annual event that raises money for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Oakland County. The big game is Saturday, July 8 at Martin Road Park in Ferndale.

Fox 2's Alan Longstreet, Taryn Asher and Lee Thomas are three of the celebrity players; others include TV personalities and radio talent from stations such as 97.1 The Ticket and 96.3 WDVD.

The game is at noon. Entrance fee is $12 and includes all-you-can-eat BBQ.

Event organizer Jack Aronson and commentator 'Big Al' Muskovitz joined us in studio to tell us more about the game. You can hear from them in the video player above.