Get free ice cream with 10,000 Scoop Challenge to benefit Salvation Army

- The 10,000 Scoop Challenge is an ice cream challenge that benefits the Salvation Army of Metro Detroit. Ten thousand scoops of ice cream will be handed out for free.

For each scoop, Moose Tracks ice cream will donate $1 to The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit to help with critical social services and programs.

You can grab your free scoop of ice cream Wednesday, June 28 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. in Cadillac Square in downtown Detroit.