Stylish sunglasses brands for the summer with VSP-Network
(WJBK) - Today is National Sunglasses Day!
Dr. Anthony Sesto and Rachel Angelini join FOX 2 from VSP-Network with specs to protect your eyes from the sun's harsh UV rays in style.
They're talking about the hottest trends in eyewear for the season because choosing the right pair is not easy.
Visit normandyoptical.com for more information.
They have provided a list of brand information on the sunglasses they highlight:
- Chloe Nola (CE127S) Vintage oversized full metal aviator sunglasses.
- Salvatore Ferragamo (Male SF844S & Female SF858S) Square-frame sunglasses available for purchase at www.ferragamo.com
- Lacoste (L816S & L850S) Both are available for purchase at www.lacoste.com
- DVF Joanna (DVF617S) Offers modern style in a sleek rectangle silhouette. Available for purchase at www.dvf.com
- Nautica (N6225S) A square shape with rounded edges, metal temples and a key-hole nose bridge. Available for purchase at www.nautica.com
- Nike Terminus (for men) Lightweight and durable, these sunglasses stay put and maintain clarity during high-action training or competition.
- Nike Flex Motion (for women) Rounded angles and mixed materials reveal an unexpected profile, both elegant and sporty. Both are Nike training, both are available for purchase at www.nikevision.com
- Dragon - DR Count H20 Rounded rectangular shape that merges clean, classic lines with casual, go-anywhere styling. Available for purchase at www.dragonalliance.com
- Columbia - PFG style Airgill Lite From Columbia's Performance Fishing Gear line, these polarized lenses offer a full spectrum of tints and mirrors for zero glare distractions and crystal clear vision to see easily through the water. Available for purchase at www.eyeconic.com
- Cole Haan (Styles: CH6011, CH6035, CH7027 and CH7019) All are available for purchase on www.eyeconic.com
- Bebe (Styles: BB7185, BB7184, BB7180 and BB7182) All are available for purchase on www.eyeconic.com