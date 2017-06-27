Bayview Yacht Club celebrating 'The Hummer' creator with party Saturday

- The Bayview Yacht Club in Detroit is celebrating 50 years of service for their famed and loved bartender Jerome Adams.



Jerome is world famous as the creator of the drink called The Hummer.

Bayview Yacht Club GM Aaron Wagner and Jerome himself joined FOX 2 to talk about the upcoming party.

The party will take place on Saturday and tickets are $60.

It features complimentary Bell's beer and Hummer tasting, as well as a strolling dinner.

