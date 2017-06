- It's a Wine Wednesday yet again!

FOX 2 is in the kitchen with Nidal Daher, certified sommelier, and Jerome Fosset, director of food and beverage for the Townsend Hotel.

The hotel is a featuring a wine and patio series. Each week, the Rugby Grill will feature something different - from Michigan to the Mediterranean.

The Townsend Hotel is located at 100 Townsend Street in Birmingham.

