Why rats can make good pets, featuring FOX 2 producer Connie Smith's pet rats

- We know them as the rodents that dumpster dive, hang out on New York subways and scurry in streets at night, but have you thought about rats as pets?

FOX 2 producer Connie Smith brought in her family's pet rats, saying they make great companions.

Connie says rats make good pets because they are highly intelligent, extremely clean, make lifelong bonds with their owners and are easy to care for.

