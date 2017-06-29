Fun for Kids at summer Home Depot workshops

- Long summer days mean kids have wide-open schedules. Keep learning loss at bay without breaking the bank, have kids participate in The Home Depot's free, hands-on Kids Workshops that start on Saturday, July 1.

The Home Depot will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of its Kids Workshops program with a new project.

Alana Hart from the Lake Orion Home Depot shared more about the event and tips for the workshop. Watch in the video player above.

Find out what workshop is closest to you and register at http://www.homedepot.com/workshops.

