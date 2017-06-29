Hockey - The Musical! Back in town

- Hockey -The Musical!, created and written by international author and playwright Mitch Albom, returns to the City Theatre inside Hockeytown Cafe.

Check out the video player above to see Mitch and his brother, director Peter Albom, discuss the production. The show will take place from Thursday, July 13 through Sunday, August 6.

Tickets are $39.50, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000, or olympiaentertainment.com and ticketmaster.com.

Discounts are also available for groups of eight or more via Olympia Entertainment Group Sales by calling 313-471-3099.