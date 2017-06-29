Rib Fest fun returns to Royal Oak

- Kick off the summer in grand fashion!

Rib Fest made its home in Downtown Royal Oak and will be proudly returning for summer 2017 - welcoming thousands of guests for a weekend of BBQ, bands, and family fun. Patrons will enjoy live music, dishes from dozens of food vendors, a Kids Zone, monster truck rides and more! Check out FOX 2's own Ryan Ermanni taking a spin in one of the trucks in the video player above!

Learn more on the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/events/259826351154970/.