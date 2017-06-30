Celebrate National Ice Cream Month with Hudsonville

- July is National Ice Cream Month, and who better to celebrate with than Hudsonville Ice Cream?

The creamery has been around for more than 90 years and is the best-selling Michigan-made ice cream in the state. Hudsonville Product Development Scientist Morgan Craig came in this morning to tell us what goes into creating their 50+ flavors, including their newest flavors; Bananas Foster, Peanut Butter Cheesecake, Peanut Butter Pretzel, and their family of Michigan-themed ice creams; Tiger Traxx, Grand Hotel Summer Celebration and Grand Traverse Bay Cherry Fudge.

Check out the webstie for more flavors and to locate scoops closest to you at https://www.hudsonvilleicecream.com/.