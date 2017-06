- Chef Ronald Yates from Howell, MI's new Wooly Bully's restaurant came in this morning to prepare specialty shrimp with dressing. Owner Mark Roman joined him and demonstrated their signature Stone Margarita made with Cuervo Rolling Stone tequila -- served so much, they serve it on tap!

CLICK HERE FOR THE RECIPE

Stop by the restaurant at

Wooly Bully's

1500 Pinckney Rd

Howell, MI