Parents Panel: how to find "me time"

- The Nine's Jessica Starr met with parents at Pastel's in Plymouth this morning to see how everyday parents carve out "me time" away from their kids. Whether that means total silence in the house or getting out with the girls or guys, me time is an important part of any parent's schedule that can sometimes be as structured as the kids' schedules -- or the one thing that's not structured at all!

Watch in the video player above as different parents talk "me time!"