Wine Wednesday: Why the way you serve wine matters

- At its heart wine is a beverage best enjoyed in the company of others. A little bit of wine knowledge goes a long way by opening doors to new flavors and styles. Tom Celani of the Celani Family Vineyards tells Fox 2 how a wine is served is just as important as how it is made.

His top tip? Invest in a wine decanter.

Many young wines can be tight or closed on the nose or palate. As the wine is slowly poured from the bottle to the decanter it takes in oxygen, which helps open up the aromas and flavors.

Celani Family Vineyards was founded in 2005 by owners Tom and Vicki Celani. They divide their time between Napa and their home in Michigan. Tom is a man who wears many hats and is and has been involved in a number of businesses ranging from owning a Harley-Davidson dealership, theatres, real estate to being involved in the gaming industry for many years with holdings in select locations nationwide.

Tom comes from an Italian family and used to make wine with his grandfather. Then he started collecting wine and over the years has amassed a fairly large cellar. His passion and enjoyment of fine wine ultimately took the "next step" in becoming a commercial venture with Celani Family Vineyards. They focus on limited production, high quality wines from their estate vineyard as well as other south Napa regions.

