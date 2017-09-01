Arts and Apples Festival in Rochester Sept. 8-10

- The Arts and Apples Festival returns to downtown Rochester Sept. 8-10.

The Arts and Apples Festival is the largest annual fundraiser for and produced by Paint Creek Center for the Arts. During the event, the Rochester Municipal Park transforms into one of the nation's top fine arts festivals. Nearly 300 artists will be displaying their work for sale.

For more information about Paint Creek Center for the Arts or the Art & Apples Festival, visit www.pccart.org.

Tami Salisbury from the Paint Creek Center for the Arts joined us in studio to tell us more about the center, and about The Arts and Apples Festival. You can hear from her in the video player above.