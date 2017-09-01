Premier Pet Supply offering discounted items for pets in Harvey aftermath

- Pets owners know their fury loved ones are a member of their family, too, and the pets affected by Harvey flooding are also in need of some help right now.

Premier Pet Supply will be offering special items at or below cost on Friday, September 1, to send down to the Houston area. These items include Kong toys, Nylabones, crates, kennels, food and much more.

To make a purchase, stop by their Beverly Hills location from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Mike Palmer, owner of Premier Pet Supply, joined us with Kristina Rinaldi from Detroit Dog Rescue to tell us more about the event. You can hear from them in the video player above.