Superheroes Unite! event to honor kids with cancer, fundraise

- CureSearch for Children's Cancer is hosting an event to honor children with cancer and celebrate forever heroes while at the same time raising funds for children's cancer treatment and research.

Superheroes Unite! will take place on Saturday at the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy, 1340 Atwater St.

Check-in and registration is at 9 a.m., and the opening ceremony and event begins at 10:30 a.m.

Olivia Jackson from CureSearch Detroit joins FOX 2 with more.

Visit curesearchsuperheroes.org/detroit for more information.