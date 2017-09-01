Comedian Joe Torry to perform in Pontaic

- You've seen his face everywhere, from TV to movies to stage.



Joe Torry is here in Detroit for a big comedy show in Pontiac on Saturday at 8 p.m. at Flagstar Strand Theatre.

Also performing is Coolaide, Howie Bell, Shane D. and Donovan Harper, with a special performance by recording artist young holley

For advance tickets contact Emil Abner at (313) 575-4365 or Dennis Cannon at (810) 275-2559.

Admission $35 and $40, VIP is $50. Tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com.