The Dos and Don'ts of backyard birdfeeding

- Michigan birds are in a full force feeding frenzy, trying to make sure their little babies that just hatched in the spring are well fed. You can help them by setting up some bird feeders.

You may not think so, but Laurel tells us backyard birdfeeding and birdwatching is the second most popular pasttime in America.

Laurel Zoet, owner of Wild Birds Unlimited in Brighton, joined us on The Nine to tell us more about birdfeeders, and the Dos and Don'ts of setting them out. You can hear from her in the video player above.