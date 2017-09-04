Michigan sweet corn recipes with Vince and Joe's in the FOX 2 kitchen

Labor Day may be the unofficial end of summer but grilling season is still on in the FOX 2 Kitchen.

Chef Angelo from Vince and Joe's Gourmet market is talking all about Michigan sweet corn and how you can make the most out of the harvest season.

Labor Day morning, he made corn and basil chowder, roasted corn salad, Michigan corn and shrimp fettuccine, and corn and zucchini cakes.

But that's not all. He also gave us the tips of how to shuck an ear and of corn and get it clean, the best way to prepare it, and how to strip the kernels.

WATCH him explain it all in the videos above. CLICK HERE for the recipes.