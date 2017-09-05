Million Shoe March charity event accepting donations

Posted: Sep 05 2017 10:49AM EDT

Updated: Sep 05 2017 12:51PM EDT

DETROIT (WJBK) - It's a huge charity initiative to meet the needs of the thousands of Michiganders who struggle to provide shoes for their families.

The Million Shoe March: Shoes for Soles in Need will be held Sept. 30 at the Milliken State Park and Harbor in downtown Detroit.

They are accepting the following donations:

  • Shoes in good, wearable condition
  • New shoes and socks for men, women and children
  • Warm winter items (scarves, gloves, hats)
  • Hygiene products
  • Cash and online donations

Find out more about PYD at www.pydetroit.com.

Joining FOX 2 with more information is event founder Nikkia Matthews and Cass Tech senior Allyah Wilson.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes Advertiser Stories