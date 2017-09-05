Million Shoe March charity event accepting donations

- It's a huge charity initiative to meet the needs of the thousands of Michiganders who struggle to provide shoes for their families.

The Million Shoe March: Shoes for Soles in Need will be held Sept. 30 at the Milliken State Park and Harbor in downtown Detroit.

They are accepting the following donations:

Shoes in good, wearable condition

New shoes and socks for men, women and children

Warm winter items (scarves, gloves, hats)

Hygiene products

Cash and online donations

Find out more about PYD at www.pydetroit.com.

Joining FOX 2 with more information is event founder Nikkia Matthews and Cass Tech senior Allyah Wilson.