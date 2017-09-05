Million Shoe March charity event accepting donations
DETROIT (WJBK) - It's a huge charity initiative to meet the needs of the thousands of Michiganders who struggle to provide shoes for their families.
The Million Shoe March: Shoes for Soles in Need will be held Sept. 30 at the Milliken State Park and Harbor in downtown Detroit.
They are accepting the following donations:
- Shoes in good, wearable condition
- New shoes and socks for men, women and children
- Warm winter items (scarves, gloves, hats)
- Hygiene products
- Cash and online donations
Find out more about PYD at www.pydetroit.com.
Joining FOX 2 with more information is event founder Nikkia Matthews and Cass Tech senior Allyah Wilson.