Arts & Apples Festival provides fun for whole family

- The live entertainment lineup for the 52nd Art & Apples Festival has been announced.

Joining FOX 2 is Becky Wuornos from the Older Person's Commission making apple pie, with Tami Salisbury from the Paint Creek Center for the Arts talking about the festival.

All performances will be located on the main stage in the Rochester Municipal Park and are upbeat and family-friendly. The festival will run Friday, Sept. 8 through Sunday, Sept. 10.

The show schedule:



Friday, Sept. 8

4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. Stoney Creek High School Cougar Marching Band

5:15 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Eisenhower Dance Youth Ensemble

6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Sheila Landis



Saturday, Sept. 9

9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. Rochester Adams High School Highlander Marching Band

10:15 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. LL7 Latin Jazz

11:15 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. THUMMp

12:15 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. 2nd Street Studio of Dance

1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. Lisa Mary

3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Deborah's Stage Door Center for the Performing Arts

4:15 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. Cindy Young with Anthony Zack

5:15 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. After Blue

6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Denise Davis and the Motor City Sensations



Sunday, Sept. 11

9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. Rochester High School Falcon Marching Band

12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. Oh Brother Big Sister

1:15 p.m. - 2:15 p.m. Melissa Lee Zenker

2:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. The Swing Shift Orchestra



For more information about Paint Creek Center for the Arts or the Art & Apples Festival, visit www.pccart.org.