Oakland County Animal Shelter "Wheel of Deals"

- The Oakland County Animal Shelter and Pet Adoption Center is moving and as a result is having a sale. You can get deep discounts on the adoption fee of your new best friend. The animal shelter will be moving September 18th and 19th and will only receive strays and owners looking for their lost pets. On September 20th the shelter will open for normal business at the new location: 1200 North Telegraph in Pontiac. This week's adoptable pet is "Walter" a 3-year old Bassett Hound mix. Walter needs to be in a one dog household, he doesn't play well with other dogs. But he does like cats and kids. For information about Walter and the "Wheel of Deals" discounts now available call the shelter at: (248) 391-4100 or visit the website at: www.oakgov.com/petadoption for more details