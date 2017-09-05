The lights of Dlectricity return Sept. 22-23

- Dlectricity is a stunning nighttime outdoor festival that lights up and transforms Detroit's Midtown. This year, Dlectricity is September 22-23.

The work of 36 artists from around the world will be showcased at the festival. They've been commissioned to illuminate Midtown from the DIA to MOCAD. You can see the installations from 7 p.m. - midnight.

Marc Schwarts, chair of Dlectricity, and a national artist from NYC Rashaad Newsome joined us in studio to tell us more about Dlectricity. You can hear from them in the video player above.

For more information on Dlectricity, visit www.dlectricity.com.