Stretching techniques before a big run

- A big race is happening downtown this weekend -- the Hockeytown 5K. The run celebrates the grand opening of Little Caesars Arena.

Especially for novice runners, overuse and lack of proper stretching can increase the chances of injury and put a damper on race day. Fortunately, a proper warm up and cool down for both training and race day is an easy way to reduce the likelihood of injury and only takes minutes to complete.

Rebecca weiner from Athletico Physical Therapy joined us in studio to tell us more about stretching techniques.

Rob Mattina from the Detroit Red Wings also joined us to tell us more about the Hockeytown 5K.