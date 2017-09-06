Most Photogenic Baby contest at Oakland Mall Sept. 8-12

- Children's Miracle Network is looking for America's most photogenic baby. Winners have appeared in films, commercials, national newspapers, magazines and Broadway.

To register, bring your child for a professional fashion photo shoot to Oakland Mall Sept. 8-12. The entry fee is $35 and includes (8X10) color contestant display photos. Proceeds benefit Children's Miracle Network at William Beaumont Hospital.

Julie Matthews joined us in studio to tell us more about the search. You can hear from her in the video player above.

For more information or to register your child, visit www.photogenicbaby.com.