- About 35,000 kids will be on Belle Isle Wednesday for the 37th annual Metro Detroit Youth Day.

Founder Ed Deeb started it 37 years ago after a couple of shootings on Livernois where some children were killed. So, together with mayor Coleman Young, Ed got Metro Detroit Youth Day together. Every day since then, it's grown to the huge crowd expected this week with almost 40,000 kids expected on the island.

The day on the island is full of activities - both physical and mental. Biology teacher Andrew Tisdale showed how to make a little air canon, which kids will be making this year.

Check it all out in the video above and get more information about Youth Day here.