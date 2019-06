- In Middle Eastern culture, music and food go hand in hand.

Shish Palace in Rochester Hills, right across from the high school, does an excellent job of representing the notes and the nosh.

Josh Landon takes us there to check out the food with owner Moe. Josh, who's half Lebanese, had his heart set on some chicken shawarma, but Moe had a bigger menu planned with all the staples - hummus, fattoush salad and almond rice.

One plus about Mediterranean food? The dishes fall within the clean eating guidelines, and everything's made fresh daily.

"And here's what you basically do when it comes to eating good Mediterranean food - you just pile your plate with everything. There's no, 'Oh I'm only going to have a little bit of this or that, you just pile your plate with everything, and just have at it," Josh says. You can check out more from his visit in the video player above.

Shish Palace also has locations in Allen Park, Auburn Hills in addition to Rochester Hills.

All locations are open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.