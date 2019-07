- Chili cheese fries and coneys are a staple in metro Detroit, but this latest Nosh with Josh takes us to a coney island in Auburn Hills with quite the variety.

Luca's Coney Island on Opdyke Road in auburn hills is a cozy little spot that's sure to please any taste buds.

The cooks prepare hearty sandwiches, omelets, stir fry dishes and, of course, Greek salads. The feta is crumbled in-house, and the Greek dressing is made there too.

The diner opens up at 7 a.m. during the week and 8 a.m. on the weekends, and they don't close until 10 p.m., making it a good noshing location any time of day.

All of the entrees were satisfying, but Josh's favorite this time around was the chicken tenders with homemade ranch dressing.

You can watch as he visits Luca's Coney Island in the video player above.