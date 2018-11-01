All Things Detroit event returns to Eastern Market Sunday Nov 4

- Drawing more than 12,000 shoppers to Eastern Market, All Things Detroit is back this weekend with more than 250 businesses participating.

Founder Jennyfer Crawford is bringing the event back bigger than ever with three Eastern Market sheds.

"This is all things Michigan, we have people that come from Kalamazoo, and a variety of different places just to participate and be in Detroit at this event," Crawford said.

Vendors this November include, Coffee Upcycle, creating tote bags from recycled materials like coffee bags or military clothing. Stock up on handmade greeting cards and prints by Jodi Lynn's Emporium of Doodles, handmade jams by the All AmeriCAN Canning Co., snacks by Detroit Gourmet Nut Company, upcycled home décor by Crafty Life in Style, and so much more.

"It's great for businesses, its puts these vendors in front of thousands of customers, and what better way to do that than at All Things Detroit," she said.

All Things Detroit takes place Sunday November 4 at 10:00am to 4:00pm. Tickets cost $5-$15 in advance and children 6 and under are welcome free of charge.

Purchase tickets online now at www.iloveallthingsdetroit.com.

