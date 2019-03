The acclaimed Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre returns to the Detroit Opera House March 15-17. Enjoy three days of performances which celebrate their 60th anniversary. Led by Artistic Director Robert Battle, Ailey's extraordinary dancers will do a variety of dynamic ballets, including hip-hop innovator Rennie Harris' Lazarus. The inspiring finale of all performances is Alvin Ailey's signature American masterpiece Revelations, acclaimed as a must-see for all. Megan Jakel, one of Ailey's stars and a Michigan native, performed an excerpt of Robert Battle's Ella, celebrating the great Ella Fitzgerald and danced to her virtuosic scatting from a live concert recording of "Airmail Special."

Friday, March 15, 7:30 p.m.

Works:

o "Lazarus Act 1"

o "Lazarus Act 2"

o "Revelations"

Saturday, March 16, 7:30 p.m.

Works:

o "Lazarus Act 1"

o "Lazarus Act 2"

o "Revelations"

Sunday, March 17, 2:30 p.m.

Works:

o "Stack Up"

o "Shelter"

o "Juba"

o "Revelations"

The Michigan Opera Theatre will offer an afterglow following Saturday evening's performance where attendees will have the opportunity to meet company dancers. The event also includes drinks, a strolling reception and DJ & dancing.

Ticket prices for the performance range from $35 to $105. Tickets for the afterglow are $40 per person or $75 per couple (performance tickets are sold separately). Tickets may be purchased online or by calling (313) 237-7464 or in person at the Detroit Opera House (1526 Broadway, Detroit).