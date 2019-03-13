< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fgood-day%2Famy-s-angels-presents-st-dunstan-s-theater-a-community-project width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Amy's Angels presents St. Dunstan's Theater, a community project 13 2019 10:20AM Metro Detroit's strong sense of community has found a theater to help express that notion.

Located in Bloomfield Hills is the St. Dunstans Theater Guild puts on four performances a year.

"Metro Detroit has a really thriving community season," said Paul Dorset, a member of the guild. "We're a totally fully volunteer organization."

Shows run the gamut in the audiences they are performed for. Be it adults or children, the four different shows put on each year offer something for everyone. They have two venues historic venues; the Cranbrook Greek Theater and the Pavilion. 

And to fill the silence on those stages is a new show labeled Chapter Two. Advertised as a story about love, loss and moving on, Dorset directed the show. Now you can see it live in March and April.

Head to https://www.stdunstanstheatre.com/ for more information Dunstans Theater Guild puts on four performances a year.</p><p>"Metro Detroit has a really thriving community season," said Paul Dorset, a member of the guild. "We're a totally fully volunteer organization."</p><p>Shows run the gamut in the audiences they are performed for. Be it adults or children, the four different shows put on each year offer something for everyone. They have two venues historic venues; the Cranbrook Greek Theater and the Pavilion. </p><p>And to fill the silence on those stages is a new show labeled Chapter Two. Advertised as a story about love, loss and moving on, Dorset directed the show. You can hear from them in the video player above, and get their corned beef recipe below. </p><p>Rub corned beef with mustard. Sprinkle with black pepper and press into meat. Let rest for 24 hours in refridgerator. Roast in 450 degree oven, fat cap up, for 4 1/2 hours. Remove from oven and let cool slightly.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/cooking-school-sponsored-by-andiamo/irish-creme-brulee-with-cantoro-italian-market" title="Irish creme brulee with Cantoro Italian Market" > <div class="image-wrapper "> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-medium-up" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/13/Irish_creme_brulee_with_Cantoro_Italian__0_6887421_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/13/Irish_creme_brulee_with_Cantoro_Italian__0_6887421_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Irish creme brulee with Cantoro Italian Market"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-small-down" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/13/Irish_creme_brulee_with_Cantoro_Italian__0_6887421_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/13/Irish_creme_brulee_with_Cantoro_Italian__0_6887421_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" alt="Irish creme brulee with Cantoro Italian Market"> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Irish creme brulee with Cantoro Italian Market</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 13 2019 01:31PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Baker Katie Klann of Cantoro Italian Market and Bakery joined us on The Nine to show us how to make Irish creme brulee, which can wow a crowd at your St. Patrick's Day celebration. </p><p>You can watch in the video player above, and get her recipe below. </p><p>Place Cream, Bailey's and sugar on stove, whisking until sugar is dissolved. Heat until scalding, not boiling</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/cooking-school-sponsored-by-andiamo/new-irish-inspired-dishes-at-yard-house" title="New Irish-inspired dishes at Yard House" > <div class="image-wrapper "> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-medium-up" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/13/New_Irish_inspired_dishes_at_Yard_House_0_6887164_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/13/New_Irish_inspired_dishes_at_Yard_House_0_6887164_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="New Irish-inspired dishes at Yard House"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-small-down" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/13/New_Irish_inspired_dishes_at_Yard_House_0_6887164_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/13/New_Irish_inspired_dishes_at_Yard_House_0_6887164_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" alt="New Irish-inspired dishes at Yard House"> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>New Irish-inspired dishes at Yard House</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 13 2019 01:30PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Yard House is celebrating the month of March with a new Pub Fare menu. Featuring Irish-inspired dishes and drinks specially created by Yard House Corporate Executive Chef Carlito Jocson, the menu draws inspiration from traditional pubs while weaving in other global flavors.</p><p>Yard House Manager Shelby Tash joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to tell us more, and to show us their shepherd's pie and mash. You can watch in the video player above, and get the recipe below. </p><p>Directions</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0724_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0724"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-FOX-FEATURED-WJBK_1.3"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/home/don-t-panic-but-facebook-and-instagram-are-down"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/02/08/Facebook_1549690595106_6745017_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Facebook logo and app (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)" title="Facebook logo-407068"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Don't panic... But Facebook and Instagram are down</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/facebook-instant/mom-s-boyfriend-a-convicted-child-abuser-charged-in-death-of-girl-stuffed-in-duffel-bag"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/03/12/Emiel-Hunt-Trinity-Jones_1552414322285_6882477_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Emiel-Hunt-Trinity-Jones_1552414322285-407068.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mom's boyfriend, a convicted child abuser, charged in death of girl stuffed in duffel bag</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/entertainment/college-coaches-including-at-georgetown-indicted-in-admissions-bribery-case"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/03/12/college_indictment_1552403883876_6881995_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Felicity Huffman (left) and Lori Loughlin (right) (Left photo by: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; 