Metro Detroit's strong sense of community has found a theater to help express that notion.

Located in Bloomfield Hills is the St. Dunstans Theater Guild puts on four performances a year.

"Metro Detroit has a really thriving community season," said Paul Dorset, a member of the guild. "We're a totally fully volunteer organization."

Shows run the gamut in the audiences they are performed for. Be it adults or children, the four different shows put on each year offer something for everyone. They have two venues historic venues; the Cranbrook Greek Theater and the Pavilion.

And to fill the silence on those stages is a new show labeled Chapter Two. Advertised as a story about love, loss and moving on, Dorset directed the show. Now you can see it live in March and April.

Head to https://www.stdunstanstheatre.com/ for more information