Dynamic Duo: Man getting kidney transplant through unlikely friendship

If anyone's story is a prime example of fate, it's the story of Drew Drialo and Marty Sheedy.

The two met through a donation Drew was making to Mott's Children's Hospital. Drew met a child who has the same condition as Marty - Prune Belly Syndrome - and the two men met up over lunch to chat about it.

They became fast friends, and have been the Dynamic Duo ever since their first meeting on January 6 in 2012.

Now, years later -- a big event will take place on that same day.

Prune Belly Syndrome is is a rare, genetic birth defect that causes a partial or complete lack of abdominal wall muscles. A few months ago, Marty learned his kidneys were failing. The friends learned quickly that Drew is a perfect match, and they set up the organ donation process.

"Everything just aligned to us so perfectly that I don't think it's meant to be any other way," Drew says.

On January 6 -- five years after their friendship blossomed -- they'll undergo the transplant surgery.

During their time as friends, Marty has launched and continued his work with the Project Scissor-Gait Foundation, which educates, promotes and provides research and funding opportunities for people affected with similar conditions, and helps them live more productive lives.

If you'd like to make a donation to aid Marty and Drew in the surgery, you can do so via their YouCaring account online here.