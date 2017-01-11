EHM Senior Solutions providing support for Michigan's seniors Amy's Angels EHM Senior Solutions providing support for Michigan's seniors Many of Michigan's seniors are falling through the cracks when it comes to health care, housing, and community services.

- Many of Michigan's seniors are falling through the cracks when it comes to health care, housing, and community services. Currently, 1.5 million residents in Michigan are over the age of 65, and nearly 135,000 of them live in poverty.

EHM Senior Solutions is a nonprofit working to provide life-saving support to these citizens, including health care, housing and community servies. The EHM team helps with a variety of daily living tasks, too, such as grooming, meal prep and light housekeeping.

For more information on EHM, visit www.evangelicalhomes.org.