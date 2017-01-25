Glam Gala to benefit KIDSgala Feb. 2 Amy's Angels Glam Gala to benefit KIDSgala Feb. 2 An evening of 100% GLAM is coming up to benefit KIDSgala, a David C. McKnight Foundation and a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. The Glam Gala is Thursday, February 2, 2017.

The event is at The Inn at St. Johns Atrium Ballroom in Plymouth. You'll enjoy a fashion shop, silent auction, hors d'oeuvres and desserts, music and a photo booth. You'll also have the chance to learn about and experience the latest trends in aesthetic medicine, beauty, skin care and wellness.

Tickets are still available and are $65. One hundred percent of the proceeds benefit the KIDSgala Foundation. The event begins at 7 p.m.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here. KIDSgala is a nonprofit that celebrates children who have gone through or are battling a life-altering illness or event.

You can learn more about KIDSgala at www.kidsgala.org.