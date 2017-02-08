Bags with a Cause comforting cancer patients Amy's Angels Bags with a Cause comforting cancer patients A few years ago Lisa Harthun had an idea, after seeing her friend's mom use a grocery bag to bring things from home on her chemo treatment days.

- A few years ago Lisa Harthun had an idea, after seeing her friend's mom use a grocery bag to bring things from home on her chemo treatment days. Lisa made a nice bag for her friend's mom and saw her outlook improve.

Since then, with the help of friends and family, Lisa's been able to gift 250 bags to cancer patients at area hospitals.

Not only are the bags cheery and beautiful, but inside are some goodies that lift the spirits, too. Inside are items such as blankets, hard candies, water bottles, snacks, and crossword puzzles.

For more information or to lend a helping hand to Lisa, you can join her Facebook group Bags with a Cause Chemo Comfort Bags.