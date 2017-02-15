4th Annual Hope for Hearts fundraiser Feb. 25

Aidan and his mom, Jamie, join us to tell us more about the Hope for Hearts fundraiser.

(WJBK) - Twelve-year-old Aidan LaForest has defied the odds. He  was born with a heart defect and underwent a number of open-heart surgeries before he was three.

Today, thanks to Children's Hospital of Michigan, Aidan has a special heart, and for the past 4 years he has raised money to help other children going through the same thing.

Aidan is hosting a fundraise this month for the Children's Hospital of Michigan Foundation, the 4th Annual Hope for Hearts. The event is on Saturday, February 25 and includes a dinner and a silent auction.

The event begins at 5 p.m. and is at Byblos Banquets in Dearborn. For tickets & more information, visit www.hope-for-hearts.com.
 


