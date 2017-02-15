4th Annual Hope for Hearts fundraiser Feb. 25 Amy's Angels 4th Annual Hope for Hearts fundraiser Feb. 25 Twelve-year-old Aidan LaForest has defied the odds.

Today, thanks to Children's Hospital of Michigan, Aidan has a special heart, and for the past 4 years he has raised money to help other children going through the same thing.

Aidan is hosting a fundraise this month for the Children's Hospital of Michigan Foundation, the 4th Annual Hope for Hearts. The event is on Saturday, February 25 and includes a dinner and a silent auction.

The event begins at 5 p.m. and is at Byblos Banquets in Dearborn. For tickets & more information, visit www.hope-for-hearts.com.

