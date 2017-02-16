WSU's annual Gift of Life challenge honoring fallen Sgt. Rose Amy's Angels WSU's annual Gift of Life challenge honoring fallen Sgt. Rose Wayne State University is in the midst of a competition against 13 other universities to get people to sign up for the the Michigan organ donor registry.

- Wayne State University is in the midst of a competition against 13 other universities to get people to sign up for the the Michigan organ donor registry. The Warriors have been undefeated since 2012. Last year, their community added 504 new names to the registry.

The Warriors are looking to stay undefeated again this year, and are honoring fallen Sgt. Collin Rose through with their competition. Rose, who was gunned down while on duty in November of 2016, saved about 70 people with his organ and tissue donation.

To sign up for the donor registry and support Wayne State in the Campus Challenge, visit giftoflifemichigan.org/go/wayne. The competition will conclude at 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 22.

Alyssa Krieger and organ recipient Nicholas Giannamore join us in studio to tell us more about the Gift of Life. You can watch in the video player above.