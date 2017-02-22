Macomb Twp. Girl Scout sending boxes of cookies to troops Amy's Angels Macomb Twp. Girl Scout sending boxes of cookies to troops One of the top girl scout cookie sellers in Michigan wants to make sure those who serve our country get a taste of home while overseas.

- One of the top girl scout cookie sellers in Michigan wants to make sure those who serve our country get a taste of home while overseas.

Over the past 7 years, Elizabeth Popovich has raised $100,000 to buy and ship Girl Scout cookies to our troops. That's thousands of boxes of cookies. She's also been the top cookie seller in Michigan for the last three years.

Elizabeth says the troops love getting the cookies.

"To get something that they're not expecting that's not from a family member, it gave them motivation to keep fighting," Elizabeth says. "I've gotten letters from people in the mail saying, 'I don't know you; I don't know what you're like; but I know you do this and that's all that matters to me.'"

If you'd like to purchase some cookies to send to the troops, you can do so at an upcoming event -- the 4th Annual Wolverine HD Donation Event.

It's at Wolverine Harley-Davidson in Clinton Township on Saturday, February 25 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

You can also send a check made out to Girl Scout Troop #75924 and mail it to: Cookies 4 Troops c/o Elizabeth Popovich, P.O. Box #437, 51194 Romeo Plank, Macomb Township, MI 48042.

If you have questions you can contact Elizabeth at Cookies4Troops@Comcast.net, or visit her Facebook page.