17th Annual Red Wings Alumni Hockey Game March 25 Amy's Angels 17th Annual Red Wings Alumni Hockey Game March 25 Some Detroit Red Wings alumni are gearing up for a charity hockey game later this month that benefits United Cerebral Palsy of Detroit.

The event features a sled hockey game with Grand Rapids Sled Wings, a silent auction and then the alumni game. Last year's event raised more than $40,000 for United Cerebral Palsy of Detroit.

The game is on Saturday, March 25 at Orchard Lake St. Mary's Ice Arena in Orchard Lake. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. and the sled hockey game kicks off the day's activities at 4 p.m. Tickets are just $10 a person, or $30 for a family up to 5 members. Kids 5 and under are free.

Organizer Jay Adams joins us in studio with Mickey Redmond and Michael Ward from United Cerebral Palsy of Detroit to tell us more about Skate Without Limits. You can watch in the video player above, or visit www.skatewithoutlimits.org for more information.

For more information on United Cerebral Palsy of Detroit, visit www.ucpdetroit.org.