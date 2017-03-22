Alternatives For Girls helping homeless, at-risk girls Amy's Angels Alternatives For Girls helping homeless, at-risk girls Alternatives For Girls is helping homeless and high-risk girls avoid violence, teen pregnancy and exploitation. Tameika Thompson is living proof the nonprofit is changing lives.

She is a former AFG resident who was actually sleeping on a park bench when she found out about the program. She now has a college degree, is living on her own and is a substitute teacher.

She joined us in studio with Celia Thomas to tell us more about Alternative For Girls and their upcoming Role Model Dinner.

Since 1987, AFG has provided critical services to the girls and young women it serves, including safe shelter, street outreach and educational support, vocational guidance, mentoring, prevention activities, and counseling.

Their Role Model Dinner is coming up on March 23. The dinner will honor our 2017 Role Models, Cindy Estrada, Carol Goss, and Dr. Rosemary Sarri. Tickets are $200 each. For more information, visit www.alternativesforgirls.org.