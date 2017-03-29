Mother's cancer battle inspires 22-year-old's new wig salon in Southfield Amy's Angels Mother's cancer battle inspires 22-year-old's new wig salon in Southfield What started as a side hustle in college for "the wig slayer" has turned into a thriving business for one Michigan 22-year-old.

Tiana Bell's salon in Southfield just opened, and it services all sorts of clients including many who have lost their hair to cancer.

Tiana started a small business while she was just 18 years old at Michigan State University. She bought and sold hair extensions and weaves online and on campus while making custom wigs for herself. Then, a couple years later when her mother got breast cancer, Tiana began making custom wigs for her mother.

She helped her mother feel "normal" and "pretty" again, and friends and family took notice. That's when Tiana's company grew into something much bigger. Tiana moved back home to help care for her mother and her three brothers -- and she turned her side hustle into a full-time, thriving entrepreneurial career.

"I never imagined I would be making wigs for people across the world," she says. She loves seeing her client's faces when they put on their wigs for the first time.

Tiana joined us in studio to tell us more about her wigs and her salon. You can hear more from her in the video player above.

Her salon, Allen Michael Experience, opened on March 4 in Southfield. It's located at 29193 Northwestern Highway. She named her salon and her business after one of her brothers who has autism. Happily, Tiana's mom was there to see her daughter's grand opening.

Tiana creates custom wigs for clients and sells hair extensions that are 100 percent human hair. They can be colored, flat ironed or styled in any way. You can get more information at www.allenmichaelvirginhair.com or by calling (248) 990-6484.